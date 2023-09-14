Exposition : Yulia Filippova Boulevard Jean Moulin Sainte-Maxime, 14 septembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Le Parc des Myrtes accueille dans son écrin de verdure, l’exposition de sculptures monumentales réalisées par Yulia Filippova..

2023-09-14 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

Boulevard Jean Moulin Jardin Botanique des Myrtes

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Yulia Filippova is displaying her gigantic sculptures at the Parc des Myrtes.



The artist alternates between fragility and strength whilst utilizing blown glass and steel, subtly and with femininity portraying how she sees resilience and life’s endless cycle. Yulia Filippova makes translucent, multicolored pieces that joyously interact with the sunlight from the south. The thrill of soap or champagne bubbles that float and conjure up notions of distorted reality, beauty, and freedom is expressed using an original and distinctive style.

El Parc des Myrtes acoge una exposición de esculturas monumentales de Yulia Filippova.

Der Myrtenpark beherbergt in seiner grünen Umgebung eine Ausstellung monumentaler Skulpturen von Julia Filippova.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime