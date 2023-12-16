Aqua Biathlon Boulevard Georges Clémenceau Parthenay, 16 décembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Aqua biathlon en partenariat avec le club de tir de Parthenay.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 17:00:00. .

Boulevard Georges Clémenceau Centre Aquatique GâtinéO

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Aqua biathlon in partnership with the Parthenay shooting club

Biatlón acuático en colaboración con el club de tiro de Parthenay

Aqua-Biathlon in Partnerschaft mit dem Schützenverein von Parthenay

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par CC Parthenay Gâtine