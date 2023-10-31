Halloween à GâtinéO Boulevard Georges Clémenceau Parthenay, 31 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Venez découvrir la piscine aux couleurs d’Halloween en vous amusant dans une structure gonflable !

Au programme :

le jeu de la pesée des bonbons,

la structure dans le grand bassin (à partir de 8 ans ou accompagné d’un adulte pour les enfants de moins de 6 ans)

et l’élection du dessin le plus effrayant

Tarifs habituels.

Entrée gratuite pour les enfants de l’école communautaire aquatique.

Et aussi :

Les enfants sont invités à apporter un dessin sur le thème d’Halloween et du monde aquatique pendant les vacances de la Toussaint. Ces derniers seront affichés à l’accueil du centre aquatique. Le 31 octobre, l’équipe éliera le plus joli dessin, à la clé : un paquet de bonbons

Venez nous montrer votre plus beau déguisement lors du mardi 31 octobre !.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. .

Boulevard Georges Clémenceau Centre Aquatique GâtinéO

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the pool in Halloween colors while having fun in an inflatable structure!

On the program:

the candy weighing game,

the structure in the main pool (for children aged 8 and over, or accompanied by an adult for children under 6)

and the election of the scariest drawing

Regular admission.

Free admission for children attending the Community Aquatic School.

Also:

Children are invited to bring a drawing on the theme of Halloween and the aquatic world during the All Saints’ vacation. These will be displayed at the aquatic center reception desk. On October 31, the team will vote for the prettiest drawing, with the prize being a pack of sweets

Come and show us your best disguise on Tuesday, October 31!

¡Ven a descubrir la piscina con los colores de Halloween mientras te diviertes en una estructura hinchable!

En el programa:

el juego de pesar caramelos,

la estructura en la piscina principal (para niños a partir de 8 años, o acompañados de un adulto para los menores de 6 años)

y la elección del dibujo más terrorífico

Precios habituales.

Entrada gratuita para los niños de la Escuela Acuática Comunitaria.

Además:

Se invita a los niños a traer un dibujo sobre el tema de Halloween y el mundo acuático durante la festividad de Todos los Santos. Se expondrán en la recepción del centro acuático. El 31 de octubre se votará el dibujo más bonito, cuyo premio será un paquete de caramelos

Ven a mostrarnos tu mejor disfraz el martes 31 de octubre

Entdecken Sie das Schwimmbad in den Farben von Halloween und vergnügen Sie sich in einer Hüpfburg!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

das Spiel « Süßigkeiten wiegen »,

die Struktur im großen Becken (ab 8 Jahren oder in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen für Kinder unter 6 Jahren)

und die Wahl der gruseligsten Zeichnung

Die üblichen Eintrittspreise.

Freier Eintritt für Kinder der Aquatischen Gemeinschaftsschule.

Und auch sonst:

Die Kinder sind eingeladen, während der Allerheiligenferien eine Zeichnung zum Thema Halloween und Wasserwelt mitzubringen. Diese werden am Empfang des Wassersportzentrums ausgehängt. Am 31. Oktober wählt das Team die schönste Zeichnung, als Preis winkt ein Paket mit Süßigkeiten

Zeigen Sie uns am Dienstag, dem 31. Oktober, Ihr schönstes Kostüm!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT Gâtine