PORTIRAGNES GAMES WEEKEND Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Salle Jean Ferrat Portiragnes, 4 novembre 2023, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

La troisième édition de Portiragnes Games Weekend aura lieu le weekend du 4 et 5 novembre 2023 à la Salle Polyvalente de Portiragnes et vous proposera un week end entièrement consacré aux jeux vidéo.

2023-11-04 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. EUR.

Boulevard Frédéric Mistral

Salle Jean Ferrat

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



The third edition of Portiragnes Games Weekend will take place on the weekend of November 4 and 5, 2023 at the Salle Polyvalente in Portiragnes and will offer a weekend entirely devoted to video games

La tercera edición del Portiragnes Games Weekend se celebrará el fin de semana del 4 y 5 de noviembre de 2023 en la Sala Polivalente de Portiragnes, para ofrecer un fin de semana dedicado íntegramente a los videojuegos

Die dritte Ausgabe des Portiragnes Games Weekend wird am Wochenende des 4. und 5. November 2023 in der Salle Polyvalente in Portiragnes stattfinden und Ihnen ein Wochenende ganz im Zeichen von Videospielen bieten

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE