PORTIRAGNES GAMES WEEKEND Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Salle Jean Ferrat Portiragnes
PORTIRAGNES GAMES WEEKEND Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Salle Jean Ferrat Portiragnes, 4 novembre 2023, Portiragnes.
Portiragnes,Hérault
La troisième édition de Portiragnes Games Weekend aura lieu le weekend du 4 et 5 novembre 2023 à la Salle Polyvalente de Portiragnes et vous proposera un week end entièrement consacré aux jeux vidéo.
2023-11-04 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. EUR.
Boulevard Frédéric Mistral
Salle Jean Ferrat
Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie
The third edition of Portiragnes Games Weekend will take place on the weekend of November 4 and 5, 2023 at the Salle Polyvalente in Portiragnes and will offer a weekend entirely devoted to video games
La tercera edición del Portiragnes Games Weekend se celebrará el fin de semana del 4 y 5 de noviembre de 2023 en la Sala Polivalente de Portiragnes, para ofrecer un fin de semana dedicado íntegramente a los videojuegos
Die dritte Ausgabe des Portiragnes Games Weekend wird am Wochenende des 4. und 5. November 2023 in der Salle Polyvalente in Portiragnes stattfinden und Ihnen ein Wochenende ganz im Zeichen von Videospielen bieten
