TÉLÉTHON 2023 – PORTIRAGNES S’ENGAGE Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Portiragnes, 1 décembre 2023, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

TELETHON 2023 – Portiragnes s’engage pour une grande cause !

La ville de PORTIRAGNES, les associations et les entreprises locales se mobilisent pour une grande cause : « Vaincre la maladie ! » Randonnée pédestre ou vtt, course à pied, tournoi de toc, vente de toiles en peinture, démonstration de chien en obéissance et d’aéromodélisme, repas dansant, grand Loto….

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-04 . EUR.

Boulevard Frédéric Mistral

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



TELETHON 2023 ? Portiragnes commits to a great cause!

The town of PORTIRAGNES, local associations and businesses are mobilizing for a great cause: « Beating the disease! » Hiking, mountain biking, running, toc tournament, sale of paintings, dog obedience and aeromodelling demonstrations, dinner dance, big bingo…

TELEMARATÓN 2023 ? ¡Portiragnes se compromete por una gran causa!

La ciudad de PORTIRAGNES, las asociaciones y empresas locales se unen por una gran causa: « Vencer la enfermedad » Senderismo, bicicleta de montaña, carreras, torneo de golpes, venta de cuadros, demostraciones de obediencia canina y aeromodelismo, cena-baile, gran bingo…

TELETHON 2023 ? Portiragnes engagiert sich für eine große Sache!

Die Stadt Portiragnes, die örtlichen Vereine und Unternehmen setzen sich für eine große Sache ein: « Besiege die Krankheit! » Wanderungen zu Fuß oder mit dem Mountainbike, Läufe, Toc-Turnier, Verkauf von Gemälden, Vorführungen von Hunden im Gehorsam und Modellflug, Tanzessen, großes Lotto …

