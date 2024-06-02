CYCLOSPORTIVE LA LAPEBIE Boulevard Edmond Rostand Bagnères-de-Luchon, 2 juin 2024, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Vous aimez le challenge et le dépassement de soi ? Vous avez l’esprit de compétition ou simplement vous voulez vous faire plaisir sur l’un des trois parcours de La Lapébie ?.

2024-06-02 fin : 2024-06-02 16:00:00. .

Boulevard Edmond Rostand PARC DU CASINO

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Do you like to challenge yourself? Do you have a competitive spirit, or simply want to enjoy yourself on one of La Lapébie’s three courses?

¿Le gustan los retos y ponerse al límite? ¿Tiene espíritu competitivo o simplemente quiere disfrutar en uno de los tres campos de La Lapébie?

Lieben Sie die Herausforderung und wollen Sie über sich hinauswachsen? Haben Sie Wettkampfgeist oder wollen Sie sich einfach auf einem der drei Parcours in La Lapébie vergnügen?

