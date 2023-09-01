FERIA DE CARCASSONNE – JOUR 2 Boulevard du Commandant Roumens Carcassonne, 1 septembre 2023, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

LES TONTONS GIVRÉS – 19h30 – 21h / Campo Barbès

Avec Les tontons givrés, c’est la promesse d’un concert à l’univers joyeux, dansant et festif, enrobé d’humour et d’un brin de malice ! Une énergie folle associée à une envie de donner du plaisir qui sait procurer des souvenirs aux petits comme aux grands. Rien ne les arrêtera : ouvrez vos oreilles, et grand vos bras car Jean-phi (chant/harmonica), Romain (chant/batterie) et de Mickaël (chant/ guitare) vous, embarqueront dans leur folie, pour débuter cette seconde soirée de la Feria de Carcassonne !

BREAK FREE – QUEEN TRIBUTE SHOW 21h30 – 23h / Campo Barbès

Décrit par tous comme le meilleur hommage en Europe et le plus semblable à l’original, Break Free – Queen Tribute Show remplit les salles et les arènes d’Europe. Break Free entraine le public avec tous les plus grands succès de Queen comme « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Are the Champions », « Don’t Stop Me Now » et « Somebody to Love ». Joué avec l’énergie, les sons et les chorégraphies, il rend hommage aux meilleurs concerts de Queen dans leurs années d’or. Pour un soir, ce show exceptionnel s’arrêtera sur la scène du Campo Barbès pour un moment unique qui surprendra le public !

DJ DAVID RANDY 23h30 – 1h / Campo Barbès

Passionné par la musique depuis son jeune âge, Randy commence à mixer dans son garage pour ses amis, puis vient le temps d’animer pour les autres, mariages, comités, soirées privées. Il commence ensuite à mixer en clubs généralistes à Paris et trouve son style dans le reggaeton. Assurément, David Randy est un DJ pour tous les goûts, qui saura conquérir tous les publics, tout en gardant une certaine touche latino qui lui est propre ! Retrouvez-le pour la Feria de Carcassonne le 1er septembre prochain !.

2023-09-01 20:20:00 fin : 2023-09-01 01:00:00.

Boulevard du Commandant Roumens

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



LES TONTONS GIVRÉS – 7:30 pm – 9 pm / Campo Barbès

Les tontons givrés promises a joyous, danceable and festive concert, with a touch of humor and mischief! A crazy energy combined with a desire to give pleasure that will bring memories to young and old alike. There’s no stopping them: open your ears, and your arms wide, as Jean-phi (vocals/harmonica), Romain (vocals/drums) and Mickaël (vocals/guitar) take you on a wild ride to kick off this second evening of the Feria de Carcassonne!

BREAK FREE – QUEEN TRIBUTE SHOW 9:30pm – 11pm / Campo Barbès

Described by all as the best tribute show in Europe, and the closest to the original, Break Free? Queen Tribute Show is filling halls and arenas across Europe. Break Free takes the audience through all Queen?s greatest hits, including « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Are the Champions », « Don?t Stop Me Now » and « Somebody to Love ». Performed with energy, sound and choreography, it pays tribute to the best Queen concerts of their golden years. For one night only, this exceptional show will stop at the Campo Barbès stage for a unique moment that will take the audience by surprise!

DJ DAVID RANDY 11.30pm – 1am / Campo Barbès

Passionate about music from an early age, Randy started mixing in his garage for friends, then moved on to hosting weddings, committees and private parties. He then began mixing in general clubs in Paris, and found his style in reggaeton. Without a doubt, David Randy is a DJ for all tastes, who will win over all audiences, while retaining a certain Latino touch all his own! Join him at the Feria de Carcassonne on September 1!

LES TONTONS GIVRÉS – 19.30 – 21.00 h / Campo Barbès

Les tontons givrés promete un concierto alegre, bailable y festivo, ¡con un toque de humor y picardía! Una energía alocada combinada con ganas de divertirse que traerá recuerdos a grandes y pequeños. No hay quien les pare: ¡abran bien los oídos y los brazos para que Jean-phi (voz/armónica), Romain (voz/batería) y Mickaël (voz/guitarra) les lleven en volandas para inaugurar esta segunda noche de la Feria de Carcasona!

BREAK FREE – QUEEN TRIBUTE SHOW 21:30 – 23:00 / Campo Barbès

Descrito por todos como el mejor tributo de Europa y el más parecido al original, Break Free ? Queen Tribute Show está llenando salas y estadios de toda Europa. Break Free lleva al público a través de todos los grandes éxitos de Queen, incluyendo « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Are the Champions », « Don’t Stop Me Now » y « Somebody to Love ». Interpretado con energía, sonido y coreografía, es un homenaje a los mejores conciertos de Queen en sus años dorados. Por una sola noche, este espectáculo excepcional hará escala en el Campo Barbès para vivir un momento único que sorprenderá al público

DJ DAVID RANDY 23.30 h – 01.00 h / Campo Barbès

Apasionado de la música desde muy joven, Randy empezó a mezclar en el garaje de su casa para sus amigos, antes de pasar a ser el anfitrión de bodas, comités y fiestas privadas. Después empezó a mezclar en clubes generalistas de París y encontró su estilo en el reggaeton. No cabe duda de que David Randy es un DJ para todos los gustos, que conquistará a todos los públicos, conservando al mismo tiempo un cierto toque latino que le es propio Le esperamos el 1 de septiembre en la Feria de Carcasona

LES TONTONS GIVRÉS – 19:30 – 21h / Campo Barbès

Les tontons givrés versprechen ein Konzert mit einem fröhlichen, tanzbaren und festlichen Universum, das von Humor und einer Prise Bosheit umhüllt ist! Eine wahnsinnige Energie, gepaart mit der Lust, Freude zu bereiten, die bei Groß und Klein Erinnerungen weckt. Nichts wird sie aufhalten: Öffnen Sie Ihre Ohren und Arme, denn Jean-Phi (Gesang/Harmonika), Romain (Gesang/Schlagzeug) und Mickaël (Gesang/Gitarre) werden Sie in ihren Wahnsinn einbeziehen, um diesen zweiten Abend der Feria de Carcassonne zu eröffnen!

BREAK FREE – QUEEN TRIBUTE SHOW 21:30 – 23:00 Uhr / Campo Barbès

Von allen als die beste und dem Original ähnlichste Tribute Show in Europa beschrieben, ist die Break Free? Queen Tribute Show die Hallen und Arenen in ganz Europa. Break Free nimmt das Publikum mit all den größten Hits von Queen wie « Bohemian Rhapsody », « We Are the Champions », « Don’t Stop Me Now » und « Somebody to Love » mit. Gespielt mit Energie, Klängen und Choreographien, ist es eine Hommage an die besten Konzerte von Queen in ihren goldenen Jahren. Für einen Abend wird diese außergewöhnliche Show auf der Bühne des Campo Barbès Halt machen, um einen einzigartigen Moment zu erleben, der das Publikum überraschen wird!

DJ DAVID RANDY 23.30 – 1 Uhr / Campo Barbès

Randy ist seit seiner Jugend von der Musik begeistert. Er beginnt in seiner Garage für seine Freunde aufzulegen, dann kommt die Zeit, in der er für andere auflegt: Hochzeiten, Komitees, Privatpartys. Danach begann er, in allgemeinen Clubs in Paris aufzulegen und fand seinen Stil im Reggaeton. David Randy ist ein DJ für alle Geschmäcker, der jedes Publikum erobern kann, ohne dabei seinen ganz eigenen Latino-Touch zu verlieren Treffen Sie ihn auf der Feria de Carcassonne am 1. September!

