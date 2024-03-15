CONCERT – LE TEMPS DES ORCHESTRES Boulevard du Commandant l’Herminier Valras-Plage, 15 mars 2024, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Cuivres, bois, cordes et percussions adorent se regrouper dans des ensembles ou des orchestres, ils vous invitent dans leur univers le temps d’une soirée. Du son mélodieux des cordes au swing du Big Band en passant par la brillance de l’orchestre d’harmonie, toute une palette de styles et d’émotions à découvrir. Réservation obligatoire dans l’un de nos bureaux d’informations touristiques..

Boulevard du Commandant l’Herminier

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



Brass, woodwinds, strings and percussion love to come together in ensembles or orchestras, and invite you into their world for an evening. From the melodious sound of the strings to the swing of the Big Band and the brilliance of the wind band, there’s a whole range of styles and emotions to discover. Reservations required at one of our tourist information offices.

A los metales, las maderas, las cuerdas y la percusión les encanta reunirse en conjuntos u orquestas, e invitarle a entrar en su mundo durante una velada. Desde el melodioso sonido de las cuerdas hasta el swing de la Big Band, pasando por la brillantez de la banda de viento, hay toda una gama de estilos y emociones por descubrir. Imprescindible reservar en una de nuestras oficinas de información turística.

Blechbläser, Holzbläser, Streicher und Schlagzeuger lieben es, sich in Ensembles oder Orchestern zusammenzuschließen, und laden Sie für einen Abend in ihre Welt ein. Vom melodischen Klang der Streicher über den Swing der Big Band bis hin zur Brillanz des Blasorchesters gibt es eine ganze Palette von Stilen und Emotionen zu entdecken. Reservierung in einem unserer Touristeninformationsbüros erforderlich.

