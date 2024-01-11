LOTO DES ROIS – VALRAS-PLAGE Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage
Catégories d’Évènement:
LOTO DES ROIS – VALRAS-PLAGE Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage, jeudi 11 janvier 2024.
Valras-Plage Hérault
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-11 15:00:00
fin : 2024-01-11
L’association l’Espoir vous invite à participer à son loto spécial pour ce début d’année. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés au profit de la Ligue contre le Cancer.
L’association l’Espoir vous invite à participer à son loto spécial pour ce début d’année. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés au profit de la Ligue contre le Cancer.
EUR.
Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier
Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie
Mise à jour le 2024-01-05 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE