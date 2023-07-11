LOTO NOCTURNE Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage, 11 juillet 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Grand loto nocturne organisé par l’association L’espoir dont les bénéfices seront reversés à La Ligue contre le cancer..

2023-07-11 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-11 . .

Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



Grand loto nocturne organized by the L’espoir association, with proceeds going to La Ligue contre le cancer.

Gran noche de bingo organizada por la asociación L’espoir, cuya recaudación se destinará a La Ligue contre le cancer.

Großes Nachtlotto, das von der Vereinigung L’espoir organisiert wird. Der Erlös geht an die Krebsliga.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE