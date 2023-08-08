PING-PLAGE Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef
PING-PLAGE Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 8 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.
Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique
Animation autour du tennis de table pour tous, petits et grands, tables et raquettes à disposition, ainsi qu’un robot lance-balles et pour les plus petits découverte du baby-ping.
Animation proposée par le Comité de Tennis de Table de Loire-Atlantique.
2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 18:00:00. .
Boulevard de l’Océan Parking du Grand Escalier
Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Animation around table tennis for all, young and old, tables and rackets at disposal, as well as a ball-throwing robot and for the youngest discover baby-ping.
Animation proposed by the Loire-Atlantique Table Tennis Committee
Actividades de tenis de mesa para todos, jóvenes y mayores, con mesas y raquetas disponibles, así como un robot lanzapelotas y baby-ping para los más pequeños.
Organizado por el Comité de Tenis de Mesa del Loira Atlántico
Animation rund um das Tischtennis für Groß und Klein, Tische und Schläger stehen zur Verfügung, ebenso wie ein Ballwurfroboter und für die Kleinsten die Entdeckung des Baby-Ping.
Die Veranstaltung wird vom Tischtenniskomitee der Loire-Atlantique angeboten
Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire