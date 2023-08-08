PING-PLAGE Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 8 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Animation autour du tennis de table pour tous, petits et grands, tables et raquettes à disposition, ainsi qu’un robot lance-balles et pour les plus petits découverte du baby-ping.

Animation proposée par le Comité de Tennis de Table de Loire-Atlantique.

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 18:00:00. .

Boulevard de l’Océan Parking du Grand Escalier

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Animation around table tennis for all, young and old, tables and rackets at disposal, as well as a ball-throwing robot and for the youngest discover baby-ping.

Animation proposed by the Loire-Atlantique Table Tennis Committee

Actividades de tenis de mesa para todos, jóvenes y mayores, con mesas y raquetas disponibles, así como un robot lanzapelotas y baby-ping para los más pequeños.

Organizado por el Comité de Tenis de Mesa del Loira Atlántico

Animation rund um das Tischtennis für Groß und Klein, Tische und Schläger stehen zur Verfügung, ebenso wie ein Ballwurfroboter und für die Kleinsten die Entdeckung des Baby-Ping.

Die Veranstaltung wird vom Tischtenniskomitee der Loire-Atlantique angeboten

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire