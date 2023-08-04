CONCERT SO’NO Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 4 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Ambiance très rock avec ce groupe qui reprend les grands classiques, de Pink Floyd à Billy Idol !.

2023-08-04 à ; fin : 2023-08-04 21:30:00. .

Boulevard de l’Océan Esplanade du Port de Comberge

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



A very rocking atmosphere with this band that covers the great classics, from Pink Floyd to Billy Idol!

Un grupo de rock que interpreta clásicos desde Pink Floyd hasta Billy Idol

Sehr rockige Stimmung mit dieser Band, die die großen Klassiker von Pink Floyd bis Billy Idol covert!

