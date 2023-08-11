Lecture – PREMIER SANG – THÉÂTRE ET LECTURE Boulevard de la Cahotte Trouville-sur-Mer, 11 août 2023, Trouville-sur-Mer.

Trouville-sur-Mer,Calvados

Rendez-vous le 11 août pour une lecture de PREMIER SANG d’Amélie Nothomb, par Dominique Pinon.

Dominique Pinon donne corps et voix au très bel hommage d’Amélie Nothomb à son père, décédé en 2020, qu’elle n’a pas pu revoir pour cause de confinement et de covid. À travers Premier sang (Albin Michel, prix Renaudot), elle entend lui redonner vie en se glissant dans sa peau. Sous la forme d’un conte écrit à la première personne, elle raconte la vie de Patrick, doux enfant angélique devenu diplomate à la carrière hors norme, héros de l’ombre qui dut se confronter à la mort. Avec ce 30e roman, la romancière belge signe un de ses textes les plus personnels.

« Amélie Nothomb est au meilleur d’elle-même : cruelle, tendre, drôle. » Télérama.

Dominique Pinon a notamment travaillé au cinéma avec Jean-Jacques Beineix, Claude Lelouch, Marc Caro, Olivier Van Hoofstadt pour Dikkenek, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, avec lequel il tourne récemment Big Bug diffusé sur Netflix. Il s’illustre aussi dans des séries télévisées comme Outlander ou Des gens biens.

Textes d’Amélie Nothomb. Lecture : Dominique Pinon.

Réservation auprès de l’Office de Tourisme ou sur notre billetterie en ligne.

Tarif : 16€.

2023-08-11 18:00:00 fin : 2023-08-11 . .

Boulevard de la Cahotte Les Cures Marines

Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie



Join us on August 11 for a reading of Amélie Nothomb’s PREMIER SANG by Dominique Pinon.

Dominique Pinon gives body and voice to Amélie Nothomb?s beautiful tribute to her father, who died in 2020 and whom she was unable to see again due to confinement and covid. With Premier sang (Albin Michel, Prix Renaudot), she intends to bring him back to life by slipping into his skin. In the form of a tale written in the first person, she recounts the life of Patrick, a sweet angelic child who became a diplomat with an extraordinary career, a hero in the shadows who had to confront death. With this, her 30th novel, the Belgian author signs one of her most personal texts.

« Amélie Nothomb is at her best: cruel, tender, funny Télérama.

Dominique Pinon has worked on films with Jean-Jacques Beineix, Claude Lelouch, Marc Caro, Olivier Van Hoofstadt for Dikkenek, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, with whom he recently shot Big Bug, broadcast on Netflix. He has also appeared in TV series such as Outlander and Des gens biens.

Texts by Amélie Nothomb. Reading by Dominique Pinon.

Reservations at the Tourist Office or via our online ticketing service.

Price: 16?

Acompáñenos el 11 de agosto en la lectura de PREMIER SANG de Amélie Nothomb, interpretada por Dominique Pinon.

Dominique Pinon da cuerpo y voz al hermoso homenaje de Amélie Nothomb a su padre, fallecido en 2020 y al que no pudo volver a ver a causa del confinamiento y la covida. En Premier sang (Albin Michel, Prix Renaudot), pretende devolverle la vida poniéndose en su lugar. En forma de relato escrito en primera persona, cuenta la vida de Patrick, un dulce niño angelical convertido en diplomático con una carrera extraordinaria, un héroe en la sombra que tuvo que enfrentarse a la muerte. Con ésta, su trigésima novela, la autora belga ha escrito una de sus obras más personales.

« Amélie Nothomb está en su mejor momento: cruel, tierna y divertida Télérama.

Los créditos cinematográficos de Dominique Pinon incluyen trabajos con Jean-Jacques Beineix, Claude Lelouch, Marc Caro, Olivier Van Hoofstadt en Dikkenek, y Jean-Pierre Jeunet, con quien ha rodado recientemente Big Bug, emitida en Netflix. También ha aparecido en series de televisión como Outlander y Des gens biens.

Textos de Amélie Nothomb. Lectura: Dominique Pinon.

Las reservas pueden realizarse en la Oficina de Turismo o a través de nuestro servicio de venta de entradas en línea.

Precio: 16?

Am 11. August findet eine Lesung von Dominique Pinon aus PREMIER SANG von Amélie Nothomb statt.

Dominique Pinon verleiht Amélie Nothombs sehr schöner Hommage an ihren 2020 verstorbenen Vater, den sie aufgrund von Isolationshaft und Covid nicht mehr sehen konnte, Körper und Stimme. In Premier sang (Albin Michel, Prix Renaudot) will sie ihn wieder zum Leben erwecken, indem sie in seine Haut schlüpft. In Form einer in der ersten Person geschriebenen Geschichte erzählt sie das Leben von Patrick, einem sanften, engelhaften Kind, das zu einem Diplomaten mit einer außergewöhnlichen Karriere wurde, einem Helden im Schatten, der sich mit dem Tod konfrontiert sah. Mit diesem 30. Roman hat die belgische Autorin einen ihrer persönlichsten Texte verfasst.

« Amélie Nothomb zeigt sich von ihrer besten Seite: grausam, zärtlich, witzig. » Télérama.

Dominique Pinon hat im Kino unter anderem mit Jean-Jacques Beineix, Claude Lelouch, Marc Caro, Olivier Van Hoofstadt für Dikkenek und Jean-Pierre Jeunet gearbeitet, mit dem er kürzlich Big Bug drehte, der auf Netflix ausgestrahlt wird. Er ist auch in Fernsehserien wie Outlander oder Des gens biens zu sehen.

Texte von Amélie Nothomb. Lesung: Dominique Pinon.

Reservierung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt oder über unseren Online-Ticketshop.

Preis: 16?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité