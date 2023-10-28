Cinéma : LES TROLLS 3 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Après deux films à se tourner autour pour finalement tomber dans les bras l’un de l’autre, Poppy et Branch sont officiellement en couple (#broppy)!.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

Boulevard Carnot

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



After two films of circling each other and finally falling into each other’s arms, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple (#broppy)!

Después de dos películas dando vueltas el uno alrededor del otro y finalmente cayendo en los brazos del otro, ¡Poppy y Branch son oficialmente pareja (#broppy)!

Nach zwei Filmen, in denen sie sich umkreisten und schließlich in die Arme fielen, sind Poppy und Branch nun offiziell ein Paar (#broppy)!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT