Cinéma : UNE ANNÉE DIFFICILE Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

Boulevard Carnot

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s on the associative path they’re taking together that they come across some young environmental activists

Albert y Bruno están sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, y es en el trabajo comunitario que realizan juntos cuando se cruzan con unos jóvenes activistas medioambientales

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf dem Vereinsweg, den sie gemeinsam beschreiten, treffen sie auf junge Ökoaktivisten

