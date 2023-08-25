Cinéma : VEUILLEZ NOUS EXCUSER POUR LA GÊNE OCCASIONNÉE Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique, 25 août 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Sébastien, contrôleur de train consciencieux et professionnel, rêve d’être muté dans le sud de la France.

2023-08-25 fin : 2023-08-25 . .

Boulevard Carnot

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



Sébastien, a conscientious and professional train controller, dreams of being transferred to the South of France

Sébastien, un controlador de trenes concienzudo y profesional, sueña con ser trasladado al sur de Francia

Sébastien, ein pflichtbewusster und professioneller Zugbegleiter, träumt davon, nach Südfrankreich versetzt zu werden

