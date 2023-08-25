Cinéma : YANNICK Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique, 25 août 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

En pleine représentation de la pièce « Le Cocu », un très mauvais boulevard, Yannick se lève et interrompt le spectacle pour reprendre la soirée en main….

2023-08-25 fin : 2023-08-26

Boulevard Carnot

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



In the middle of a performance of « Le Cocu », a very bad boulevard play, Yannick gets up and interrupts the show to take control of the evening…

En plena representación de « Le Cocu », un bulevar muy malo, Yannick se levanta e interrumpe el espectáculo para tomar las riendas de la velada…

Mitten in der Aufführung des Stücks « Le Cocu », einem sehr schlechten Boulevardstück, steht Yannick auf und unterbricht die Vorstellung, um den Abend wieder in die Hand zu nehmen…

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT