Cinéma : LES AS DE LA JUNGLE 2 – OPÉRATION TOUR DU MONDE Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique, 24 août 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Qui appelle-t-on à la rescousse quand un mystérieux super-vilain recouvre la jungle d’une mousse rose qui explose au contact de l’eau ?.

2023-08-24 fin : 2023-08-24

Boulevard Carnot

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



Who’s called to the rescue when a mysterious super-villain covers the jungle in pink foam that explodes on contact with water?

¿Quién debe acudir al rescate cuando un misterioso supervillano cubre la selva de espuma rosa que explota al contacto con el agua?

Wen ruft man zu Hilfe, wenn ein mysteriöser Superschurke den Dschungel mit einem rosafarbenen Schaum überzieht, der bei Kontakt mit Wasser explodiert?

