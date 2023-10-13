Concert : L’Irlande à travers ses chants et ses airs Boulevard Aristide Briand Salon-de-Provence, 13 octobre 2023, Salon-de-Provence.

Salon-de-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Avec le musicien Christian Fromentin, découvrez l’Irlande, son histoire et sa culture à travers des airs traditionnels du XVIème siècle à aujourd’hui. Le chanteur s’accompagnera à la guitare, mandoline, violon, whistle, flûte allemande et bodhran..

2023-10-13 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 20:00:00. .

Boulevard Aristide Briand Médiathèque

Salon-de-Provence 13300 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



With musician Christian Fromentin, discover Ireland, its history and culture through traditional tunes from the 16th century to the present day. The singer will accompany himself on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, whistle, German flute and bodhran.

Con el músico Christian Fromentin, descubra Irlanda, su historia y su cultura a través de melodías tradicionales desde el siglo XVI hasta nuestros días. El cantante se acompañará de guitarra, mandolina, violín, whistle, flauta alemana y bodhran.

Entdecken Sie mit dem Musiker Christian Fromentin Irland, seine Geschichte und Kultur anhand von traditionellen Melodien vom 16. Jahrhundert bis heute. Jahrhundert. Der Sänger wird sich selbst mit Gitarre, Mandoline, Geige, Whistle, deutscher Flöte und Bodhran begleiten.

