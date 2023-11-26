Salon de Noël Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique
Catégories d’Évènement:
Salon de Noël Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 26 novembre 2023, Saint-Affrique.
Saint-Affrique,Aveyron
Venez passer un moment convivial au Salon de Noel..
2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 . EUR.
Boulevard Aristide Briand
Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie
Come and spend a convivial moment at the Salon de Noel.
Ven a disfrutar del Salón de Noel.
Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment im Salon de Noel.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT