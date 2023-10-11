Théâtre : LE LOUP EN SLIP Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 11 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Le loup, ou plutôt son « fantasme », terrorise les habitants de la forêt, qui vivent continuellement dans la peur de se faire manger tout cru..

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 . 5 EUR.

Boulevard Aristide Briand

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



The wolf, or rather his « fantasy », terrorizes the forest dwellers, who live in constant fear of being eaten alive.

El lobo, o más bien su « fantasía », aterroriza a los habitantes del bosque, que viven con el temor constante de ser devorados vivos.

Der Wolf oder vielmehr seine « Fantasie » terrorisiert die Waldbewohner, die ständig in der Angst leben, bei lebendigem Leib gefressen zu werden.

