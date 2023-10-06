Spectacle : PÈIRE PETIT Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 6 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Biopic théâtral et voyage vers l’art brut, d’après «Petit Pierre» de Suzanne Lebeau et «Le Manège de Petit Pierre» de Michel Piquemal, traduit en occitan par Sèrgi Carles..

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-06 . .

Boulevard Aristide Briand

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



Theatrical biopic and journey into art brut, based on Suzanne Lebeau’s « Petit Pierre » and Michel Piquemal’s « Le Manège de Petit Pierre », translated into Occitan by Sèrgi Carles.

Biopic teatral y viaje al art brut, basado en « Petit Pierre » de Suzanne Lebeau y « Le Manège de Petit Pierre » de Michel Piquemal, traducido al occitano por Sèrgi Carles.

Theaterbiopic und Reise zur Art Brut, nach « Petit Pierre » von Suzanne Lebeau und « Le Manège de Petit Pierre » von Michel Piquemal, ins Okzitanische übersetzt von Sèrgi Carles.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT