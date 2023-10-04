Le 1er festival du spectacle vivant occitan, lo festenal nòu Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 4 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

L’association Cròca-Luna avec l’appui du TIO, Teatre Interegional Occitan La Rampe, organisent NÒU#1 : La première biennale du spectacle vivant occitan pour la jeunesse, mais pas que….

2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

Boulevard Aristide Briand

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



The Cròca-Luna association, with the support of TIO, Teatre Interegional Occitan La Rampe, is organizing NÒU#1: the first biennial event of live Occitan entertainment for young people, but not only?

La asociación Cròca-Luna, con el apoyo de TIO, Teatre Interregional Occitan La Rampe, organiza NÒU#1: el primer festival bienal de entretenimiento occitano en vivo para jóvenes, pero no sólo?

Der Verein Cròca-Luna organisiert mit Unterstützung des TIO, Teatre Interegional Occitan La Rampe, NÒU#1: Die erste Biennale des okzitanischen Schauspiels für die Jugend, aber nicht nur?

