Spectacle : LA BELLE ET LE LOUP
Spectacle : LA BELLE ET LE LOUP Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 20 juin 2023, Saint-Affrique.
Saint-Affrique,Aveyron
Opéra pop jeune public avec Chœur d’enfants.
2023-06-20 à ; fin : 2023-06-20 . 10 EUR.
Boulevard Aristide Briand
Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie
Pop opera for young audiences with Ch?ur d?enfants
Ópera pop para jóvenes con Ch?ur d?enfants
Pop-Oper für junges Publikum mit Ch?ur d’enfants
