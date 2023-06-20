Spectacle : LA BELLE ET LE LOUP Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 20 juin 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Opéra pop jeune public avec Chœur d’enfants.
2023-06-20 à ; fin : 2023-06-20 . 10 EUR.
Boulevard Aristide Briand
Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie

Pop opera for young audiences with Ch?ur d?enfants

Ópera pop para jóvenes con Ch?ur d?enfants

Pop-Oper für junges Publikum mit Ch?ur d’enfants

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT