La Saint-Affricaine Boulevard Aristide Briand, 30 avril 2023, Saint-Affrique.

La Saint-Affricaine revient avec de nombreux circuits adaptés à tous ! Circuits VTT, Familles ou Gravel … il y en a pour tous les goûts !.

Boulevard Aristide Briand

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



The Saint-Affricaine is back with many circuits adapted to all! Mountain bike, Family or Gravel tours… there is something for everyone!

¡Vuelve la Saint-Affricaine con numerosos circuitos adaptados a todos! BTT, circuitos familiares o de gravilla… ¡hay para todos los gustos!

Die Saint-Affricaine kehrt mit zahlreichen Strecken zurück, die für alle geeignet sind! Mountainbike-, Familien- oder Gravel-Routen … es gibt für jeden Geschmack etwas!

