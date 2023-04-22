Concerts : The Assaillan’S et Axellbud EARL La Salamandre Boulc Catégories d’Évènement: Boulc

Drôme

Concerts : The Assaillan’S et Axellbud EARL La Salamandre, 22 avril 2023, Boulc. Soirée à la ferme de la Salamandre Samedi 22 Avril à partir de 20h: The Assaillan’s (reggea music) et Axellbud (Sound system). Buvette, snack sur place. Possibilité de bivouac tentes/camions, chiens en laisse acceptés…

2023-04-22 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-22 . .

EARL La Salamandre Pré Martal

Boulc 26410 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Party at the Salamandre farm Saturday April 22nd from 8pm: The Assaillan's (reggea music) and Axellbud (Sound system). Refreshment bar, snack on the spot. Possibility of bivouac tents/trucks, dogs on leash accepted. Fiesta en la granja Salamandre el sábado 22 de abril a partir de las 20h: The Assaillan's (música reggea) y Axellbud (Sound system). Refrescos y tentempiés in situ. Posibilidad de tiendas/camiones vivac, se aceptan perros con correa. Abend auf der Ferme de la Salamandre Samstag, 22. April, ab 20 Uhr: The Assaillan's (Reggea-Musik) und Axellbud (Soundsystem). Getränke und Snacks vor Ort. Möglichkeit von Zelt-/LKW-Biwaks, Hunde an der Leine erlaubt…

