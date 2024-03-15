Boulangerie – 15 et 16 mars 2024 CFA La Palme Agen
Boulangerie – 15 et 16 mars 2024 CFA La Palme Agen, vendredi 15 mars 2024.
Boulangerie – 15 et 16 mars 2024 Présélections Olympiades 2024 – Boulangerie 15 et 16 mars CFA La Palme Ouvert au public
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-15T15:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-15T18:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-16T07:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T15:30:00+01:00
# Le 15 mars de 15h30 à 18h (non ouvert au public)
# Le 16 mars de 7h à 15h30 (ouvert au public à partir de 9h)
CFA La Palme 2 impasse Morère 47000 Agen Agen 47000 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine https://www.cfa-artisanat47.fr/ [{« type »: « email », « value »: « olympiades@nouvelle-aquitaine.fr »}]
Pôle Alimentation