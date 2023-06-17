ENS – SUR LES HAUTEURS DES CORBIÈRES Bouisse
ENS – SUR LES HAUTEURS DES CORBIÈRES, 17 juin 2023, Bouisse.
6 km / Moyen / + 8 ans
Rendez-vous au parking de l’église
Venez découvrir un magnifique point de vue sur les Hautes Corbières et ses habitants, une faune et une flore bien particulières.
Matériel d’observation fourni. Prévoir pique-nique.
Réservation obligatoire.
30 personnes max..
2023-06-17 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 16:00:00. .
Bouisse 11330 Aude Occitanie
6 km / Medium / + 8 years
Meeting point at the church parking lot
Come and discover a magnificent point of view on the High Corbières and its inhabitants, a very particular fauna and flora.
Observation equipment provided. Bring a picnic.
Reservation required.
30 people max.
6 km / Medio / + 8 años
Cita en el aparcamiento de la iglesia
Venga a descubrir una magnífica vista de las Hautes Corbières y sus habitantes, una fauna y una flora muy especiales.
Material de observación proporcionado. Se ruega traer un picnic.
Reserva obligatoria.
30 personas máximo.
6 km / Mittel / + 8 Jahre
Treffpunkt: Parkplatz an der Kirche
Entdecken Sie einen herrlichen Aussichtspunkt auf die Hautes Corbières und ihre Bewohner, eine ganz besondere Fauna und Flora.
Beobachtungsmaterial wird zur Verfügung gestellt. Bitte Picknick mitbringen.
Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.
max. 30 Personen.
Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude