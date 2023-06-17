ENS – SUR LES HAUTEURS DES CORBIÈRES, 17 juin 2023, Bouisse.

6 km / Moyen / + 8 ans

Rendez-vous au parking de l’église

Venez découvrir un magnifique point de vue sur les Hautes Corbières et ses habitants, une faune et une flore bien particulières.

Matériel d’observation fourni. Prévoir pique-nique.

Réservation obligatoire.

30 personnes max..

2023-06-17 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 16:00:00. .

Bouisse 11330 Aude Occitanie



6 km / Medium / + 8 years

Meeting point at the church parking lot

Come and discover a magnificent point of view on the High Corbières and its inhabitants, a very particular fauna and flora.

Observation equipment provided. Bring a picnic.

Reservation required.

30 people max.

6 km / Medio / + 8 años

Cita en el aparcamiento de la iglesia

Venga a descubrir una magnífica vista de las Hautes Corbières y sus habitantes, una fauna y una flora muy especiales.

Material de observación proporcionado. Se ruega traer un picnic.

Reserva obligatoria.

30 personas máximo.

6 km / Mittel / + 8 Jahre

Treffpunkt: Parkplatz an der Kirche

Entdecken Sie einen herrlichen Aussichtspunkt auf die Hautes Corbières und ihre Bewohner, eine ganz besondere Fauna und Flora.

Beobachtungsmaterial wird zur Verfügung gestellt. Bitte Picknick mitbringen.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 30 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude