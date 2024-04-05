Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

BOUILLA BASS BY PATA NEGRA Le Chapiteau Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
BOUILLA BASS BY PATA NEGRA Le Chapiteau Marseille

BOUILLA BASS BY PATA NEGRA Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

BOUILLA BASS BY PATA NEGRA ♫♫♫ Vendredi 5 avril, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€ en pré-vente / 10€ sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-05T22:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T04:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-05T22:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T04:00:00+02:00

► Booty Bass, Ghetto Techno, Speed Dembow, Baile, Jungle
► 2 scènes
► 22h00 – 04h00
► Pur sound system
► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Ohhh tu tires ou tu pointes fratello ?
Après un bon démarrage du Pata Tour, on revient prendre le soleil à Marseille
On est de retour au Chapiteau pour une bonne BOUILLA BASS
ON SE RETROUVE LE VENDREDI 04 AVRIL
Marseillais, marseillaise on ne vous oublie pas la BOUILLA BASS, qu’on vous prépare s’annonce exquise
Avec la présence de 6 artistes, cette soirée alliera la saveur et la spécialité de chacun pour offrir une unité, afin de vous concocter un met des plus raffiné.
Dès la nuit tombée on va secouer le Chapiteau
Pour l’occasion on t’as ramené un chef d’excellence, un artisan du Sud prêt à vous régaler les papilles : CARDOZO
Pour continuer la dégustation tu retrouveras également nos chefs résidents, artisans intemporels de la découpe : WAWRZY, KSU, et NOGE
Embarque avec eux pour déguster des sonorités épicés : booty bass, speed dembow, gettho techno, jungle, jersey, baile funk
Et pour l’occasion on invite également dans le mini-club le crew Jerker. Ces aficionados des rythmes galopés sont chauds bouillants pour vous retourner.
Avec ses deux résidents Forma et Melman accroche toi bien
Au fond du jardin tu découvriras leur laboratoire pour vibrer sur des sonorités hard groove, techno, mental
Allez viens fêter l’équinoxe avec nous
__________________
LINE-UP
Le Club
CARDOZO
https://on.soundcloud.com/rdLDm
KSU (Patanegra)
https://on.soundcloud.com/YRwW7
NOGE (Patanegra)
https://on.soundcloud.com/7US6c
WAWRZY (Patanegra)
https://soundcloud.com/patanegralovesu/wawrzy-womens-energy-podcast-012-pata-negra?in=patanegralovesu/sets/wawrzy
Le Mini-club
FORMA (Jerker)
https://on.soundcloud.com/Z2vwn
MELMAN (Jerker)
https://on.soundcloud.com/6fiwC
__________________
22h00 : Ouverture des portes
03h30 : Fin des DJ sets
04h00 : On se dit au revoir
——
PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc
PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc
SUR PLACE : 10e
On prend soin les un·es des autres
➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !
➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.
➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.
☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!
INFOS PRATIQUES:
► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage
► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/bouilla-bass-by-pata-negra »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Rinse France », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « With its pack of artists coming from all over the world, label @monstart-crew has been exploring club music and culture since 2009. Not caring about adhering to one specific genre, their show on Rinse draws from all of their combined influences to create a hybrid project. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Monstart avec Cardozo & Ouanounou – 29 Mai 2022 by Rinse France », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-1DOMStexzUC6UI2l-c1h8Sg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/rinse_france/monstart-avec-cardozo-ouanounou-29-mai-2022?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=f9e995074e38442d8ab405d46b0235fa&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/rinse_france », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/rdLDm »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Radio Flouka u0631u0627u062fu064au0648 u0641u0644u0648u0643u0629 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Avec une vitesse de croisiu00e8re aux alentours de 160 BPM. La rapiditu00e9 et les transitions crues du podcast seront lu00e0 pour relier de nombreuses sonoritu00e9es passant par le rap , la G-Tech ou mu00eame du speed GuarachannTracklist: https://radioflouka.com/shows/monthly-dose-of-apocalypse-apocalypse-nao-invites-ksu-24-10-2023 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Monthly Dose of Apocalypse : Apocalypse Nao invites KSU – 24/10/2023 by Radio Flouka u0631u0627u062fu064au0648 u0641u0644u0648u0643u0629 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-liMWCtlz6DWlLE4B-tACaVw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/radioflouka/monthly-dose-of-apocalypse-apocalypse-nao-invites-ksu-24102023?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=e214323fb58e45958dcd9a151ef4c1ea&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/radioflouka », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/YRwW7 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « MIA MAO live », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « This set has been recorded in our studio January 12, 2024 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « NOGE [MIA MAO live x Bagar Agency] January 11, 2024 by MIA MAO live », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-flLkUK8mhPvizkgz-OtFz4w-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/miamaoparis/noge-mia-mao-live-x-bagar-agency-january-11-2024?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=4bcc6049ea4f425786afc0acffeb784c&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/miamaoparis », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/7US6c »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Pata Negra », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Inspired by all those women who give off a special energy, the energy of the woman, women’s energy », « type »: « rich », « title »: « WAWRZY – Women’s Energy – Podcast 012 ud83eudd8b Pata Negra by Pata Negra », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-Y9uLPwrIkdPdUJCA-HSHv4Q-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/patanegralovesu/wawrzy-womens-energy-podcast-012-pata-negra?in=patanegralovesu/sets/wawrzy », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/patanegralovesu », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/patanegralovesu/wawrzy-womens-energy-podcast-012-pata-negra?in=patanegralovesu/sets/wawrzy »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Fu00d8RMA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud83dudcbfFONDATEUR DE JERKER ud83cudf0eformawav@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Fu00d8RMA », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-EOd9y1PEzRk8cKSL-yHEFKQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/format-502844306?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=7e1f604da7564f6bbb647178eb7d79b4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/format-502844306 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/Z2vwn »}, {« data »: {« author »: « MELMAN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Platine malade 3 Deck Recording 2 by MELMAN #np on #SoundCloud », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Platine malade 3 Deck Recording 2 by MELMAN », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-y4ccc0xzCi5Lh6dD-0AJLVw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/wize6/serato-recording-2?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=aafc3db1ba65488dae132965f4682966&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/wize6 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/6fiwC »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Visuel by Animaax

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées, si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :
don unidivers
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099