BOUILLA BASS BY PATA NEGRA Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

► Booty Bass, Ghetto Techno, Speed Dembow, Baile, Jungle

► 2 scènes

► 22h00 – 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Ohhh tu tires ou tu pointes fratello ?

Après un bon démarrage du Pata Tour, on revient prendre le soleil à Marseille

On est de retour au Chapiteau pour une bonne BOUILLA BASS

ON SE RETROUVE LE VENDREDI 05 AVRIL

Marseillais, marseillaise on ne vous oublie pas la BOUILLA BASS, qu’on vous prépare s’annonce exquise

Avec la présence de 6 artistes, cette soirée alliera la saveur et la spécialité de chacun pour offrir une unité, afin de vous concocter un met des plus raffiné.

Dès la nuit tombée on va secouer le Chapiteau

Pour l’occasion on t’as ramené un chef d’excellence, un artisan du Sud prêt à vous régaler les papilles : CARDOZO

Pour continuer la dégustation tu retrouveras également nos chefs résidents, artisans intemporels de la découpe : WAWRZY, KSU, et NOGE

Embarque avec eux pour déguster des sonorités épicés : booty bass, speed dembow, gettho techno, jungle, jersey, baile funk

Et pour l’occasion on invite également dans le mini-club le crew Jerker. Ces aficionados des rythmes galopés sont chauds bouillants pour vous retourner.

Avec ses deux résidents Forma et Melman accroche toi bien

Au fond du jardin tu découvriras leur laboratoire pour vibrer sur des sonorités hard groove, techno, mental

Allez viens fêter l’équinoxe avec nous

__________________

LINE-UP

Le Club

CARDOZO

https://on.soundcloud.com/rdLDm

KSU (Patanegra)

https://on.soundcloud.com/YRwW7

NOGE (Patanegra)

https://on.soundcloud.com/7US6c

WAWRZY (Patanegra)

https://soundcloud.com/patanegralovesu/wawrzy-womens-energy-podcast-012-pata-negra?in=patanegralovesu/sets/wawrzy

Le Mini-club

FORMA (Jerker)

https://on.soundcloud.com/Z2vwn

MELMAN (Jerker)

https://on.soundcloud.com/6fiwC

__________________

22h00 : Ouverture des portes

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——

PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc

PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 10e

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

INFOS PRATIQUES:

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Visuel by Animaax