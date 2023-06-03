Visite du jardin BOTANICKÁ ZÁHRADA SPU V NITRE, 3 juin 2023, Nitra.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin BOTANICKÁ ZÁHRADA SPU V NITRE

The botanical garden is located in the middle of the university campus and connects to the surrounding buildings, according to the spatial plan of Ing. arch. Vladimir Dedecek. The exhibition areas are designed as collections of agro-crops, botanical plant species a habitats, according to the design of Ing. Alexander Glaus. Event program: creative workshops, honey fair with beekeeping products.

BOTANICKÁ ZÁHRADA SPU V NITRE Trieda Andreja Hlinku 609/2, 949 01 Nitra-Chrenová, Nitra 949 01 Chrenová okres Nitra Région de Nitra 0908121072 https://bz.uniag.sk/sk/domov/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

