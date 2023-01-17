BOROUKOFF + ANTOINE PRUNEL + LUTT + RATHER NO ANSWER La Dame de Canton Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

BOROUKOFF + ANTOINE PRUNEL + LUTT + RATHER NO ANSWER La Dame de Canton, 17 janvier 2023, Paris. Le mardi 17 janvier 2023

de 20h00 à 23h00

. payant Sur place : 12 EUR Prévente : 10 EUR

Boroukoff se produira en groupe, et présentera son nouvel album « Lambda », alliant rock noise, trip hop et pop. Guitariste dans de nombreux groupes (Vex ,Loolie and the surfing rogers , Vincent Bricks…), Antoine Prunel se produira lui en solo guitare / voix pour interprèter ses chansons folk rock délicates et profondes. Lutt interprètera les chansons de son album « Vert Bouteille », accompagné de Grégoire Lefèvre – Gaillard. La Dame de Canton Quai François Mauriac 75013 Paris

Métro -> 14 : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand (Paris) (442m) Bus -> 256471325 : Pont de Tolbiac (Paris) (192m) Vélib -> BNF – Bibliothèque Nationale de France (199.62m) Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : http://www.damedecanton.com/ https://www.billetweb.fr/boroukoff-antoine-prunel-lutt-rather-not-answer

