BOROUKOFF + ANTOINE PRUNEL + LUTT + RATHER NO ANSWER La Dame de Canton, 17 janvier 2023, Paris.
Le mardi 17 janvier 2023
de 20h00 à 23h00
. payant Sur place : 12 EUR Prévente : 10 EUR
Boroukoff se produira en groupe, et présentera son nouvel album « Lambda », alliant rock noise, trip hop et pop.
Guitariste dans de nombreux groupes (Vex ,Loolie and the surfing rogers , Vincent Bricks…), Antoine Prunel se produira lui en solo guitare / voix pour interprèter ses chansons folk rock délicates et profondes.
Lutt interprètera les chansons de son album « Vert Bouteille », accompagné de Grégoire Lefèvre – Gaillard.
La Dame de Canton Quai François Mauriac 75013 Paris
Contact : http://www.damedecanton.com/ https://www.billetweb.fr/boroukoff-antoine-prunel-lutt-rather-not-answer
