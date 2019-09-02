Atelier polysensoriel La Cité du Vin Bordeaux
2 septembre 2019 – 31 août 2020 Sur place Tarif abonné 20,00€ / Tarif plein 25,00€
Vivez une expérience inédite autour de la dégustation !
Vivez une expérience inédite autour de la dégustation ! Confortablement installé dans un espace immersif (images à 360°, lumières, sons et odeurs), laissez-vous embarquer dans un grand voyage au cœur des marchés du monde et expérimentez des accords mets virtuels et vins réels. De l’Asie à l’Amérique, vous voyagez sur quatre continents en dégustant quatre vins à l’aveugle, plongé dans les ambiances sonores et olfactives des marchés du monde.
Un atelier de dégustation de vin qui met tous vos sens en éveil !
Afin de garantir l’expérience, l’atelier commence à l’heure et aucun retardataire ne pourra être accepté.
La Cité du Vin Esplanade de Pontac, 134 Quai de Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux 33300 Bordeaux Gironde
