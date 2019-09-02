Atelier polysensoriel La Cité du Vin Bordeaux Catégories d’évènement: Bordeaux

Gironde

Atelier polysensoriel La Cité du Vin, 2 septembre 2019 16:30, Bordeaux. 2 septembre 2019 – 31 août 2020 Sur place Tarif abonné 20,00€ / Tarif plein 25,00€ https://ticket.laciteduvin.com/fr-FR/produits?famille=1634436244990300084&_ga=2.214180306.434375786.1563173780-1433125169.1562744494 Vivez une expérience inédite autour de la dégustation ! Vivez une expérience inédite autour de la dégustation ! Confortablement installé dans un espace immersif (images à 360°, lumières, sons et odeurs), laissez-vous embarquer dans un grand voyage au cœur des marchés du monde et expérimentez des accords mets virtuels et vins réels. De l’Asie à l’Amérique, vous voyagez sur quatre continents en dégustant quatre vins à l’aveugle, plongé dans les ambiances sonores et olfactives des marchés du monde. Un atelier de dégustation de vin qui met tous vos sens en éveil ! Afin de garantir l’expérience, l’atelier commence à l’heure et aucun retardataire ne pourra être accepté. La Cité du Vin Esplanade de Pontac, 134 Quai de Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux 33300 Bordeaux Gironde lundi 2 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 3 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 4 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 5 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 6 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 7 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 8 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 9 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 10 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 11 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 12 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 13 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 14 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 15 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 16 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 17 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 18 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 19 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 20 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 21 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 22 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 23 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 24 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 25 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 26 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 27 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 28 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 29 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 30 septembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 1er octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 2 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 3 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 4 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 5 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 6 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 7 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 8 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 9 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 10 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 11 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 12 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 13 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 14 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 15 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 16 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 17 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 18 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 19 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 20 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 21 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 22 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 23 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 24 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 25 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 26 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 27 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 28 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 29 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 30 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 31 octobre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 1er novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 2 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 3 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 4 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 5 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 6 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 7 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 8 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 9 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 10 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 11 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 12 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 13 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 14 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 15 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 16 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 17 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 18 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 19 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 20 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 21 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 22 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 23 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 24 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 25 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 26 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 27 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 28 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 29 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 30 novembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 1er décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 2 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 3 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 4 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 5 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 6 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 7 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 8 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 9 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 10 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 11 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 12 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 13 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 14 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 15 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 16 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 17 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 18 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 19 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 20 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 21 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 22 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 23 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 24 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 25 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 26 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 27 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 28 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 29 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

lundi 30 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mardi 31 décembre 2019 – 16h30 à 17h30

mercredi 1er janvier 2020 – 16h30 à 17h30

jeudi 2 janvier 2020 – 16h30 à 17h30

vendredi 3 janvier 2020 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 4 janvier 2020 – 16h30 à 17h30

dimanche 5 janvier 2020 – 16h30 à 17h30

samedi 11 janvier 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 12 janvier 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 18 janvier 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 19 janvier 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 25 janvier 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 26 janvier 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 1er février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 2 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 8 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 9 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 15 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 16 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 22 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 23 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 29 février 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 1er mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 7 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 8 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 14 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 15 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 21 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 22 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 28 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 29 mars 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 4 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 5 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 11 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 12 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 18 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 19 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 25 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 26 avril 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 2 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 3 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 9 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 10 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 16 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 17 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 23 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 24 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 30 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 31 mai 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 6 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 7 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 13 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 14 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 20 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 21 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 27 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 28 juin 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 4 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 5 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 11 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 12 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 13 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 14 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 15 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 16 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 17 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 18 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 19 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 20 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 21 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 22 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 23 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 24 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 25 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 26 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 27 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 28 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 29 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 30 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 31 juillet 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 1er août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 2 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 3 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 4 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 5 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 6 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 7 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 8 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 9 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 10 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 11 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 12 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 13 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 14 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 15 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 16 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 17 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 18 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 19 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 20 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 21 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 22 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 23 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 24 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mardi 25 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

mercredi 26 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

jeudi 27 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

vendredi 28 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

samedi 29 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

dimanche 30 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

lundi 31 août 2020 – 16h00 à 17h00

Détails Heure : 16:30 - 17:00 Catégories d’évènement: Bordeaux, Gironde Autres Lieu La Cité du Vin Adresse Esplanade de Pontac, 134 Quai de Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux Ville Bordeaux lieuville La Cité du Vin Bordeaux Departement Gironde

La Cité du Vin Bordeaux Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bordeaux/

Atelier polysensoriel La Cité du Vin 2019-09-02 was last modified: by Atelier polysensoriel La Cité du Vin La Cité du Vin 2 septembre 2019 16:30 bordeaux La Cité du Vin Bordeaux

Bordeaux Gironde