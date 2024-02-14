BONNARD Pierre et Marthe Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency, mercredi 14 février 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

BONNARD Pierre et Marthe De Martin Provost Avec Cécile de France, Vincent Macaigne, Stacy Martin Biopic, Historique 2024 2h02 14 et 20 février Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency tarifs habituels

Début : 2024-02-14T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-14T20:05:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-20T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-20T20:05:00+01:00

Pierre Bonnard ne serait pas le peintre que tout le monde connaît sans l’énigmatique Marthe qui occupe à elle seule presque un tiers de son œuvre…
Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency 11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency 

