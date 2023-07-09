Dîner 4 mains avec Thierry Marx Château Lafaurie Peyraguey, 9 juillet 2023, Bommes.

Rendez-vous le 9 juillet pour un dîner caritatif avec Thierry Marx, à l’hôtel et restaurant Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.

Dîner 4 plats dans la cour carrée du château (à l’extérieur)..

2023-07-09 à ; fin : 2023-07-09 . EUR.

Château Lafaurie Peyraguey Hôtel & Restaurant LALIQUE

Bommes 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Rendezvous on July 9 for a charity dinner with Thierry Marx, at the hotel and restaurant Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.

4-course dinner in the square courtyard of the castle (outside).

Cita el 9 de julio para una cena benéfica con Thierry Marx, en el Hotel y Restaurante Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.

Cena de 4 platos en el patio cuadrado del castillo (exterior).

Treffen Sie sich am 9. Juli zu einem Wohltätigkeitsdinner mit Thierry Marx im Hotel und Restaurant Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.

4-Gänge-Dinner im quadratischen Innenhof des Schlosses (im Freien).

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines