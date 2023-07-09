mar 25 avril 2023
Dîner 4 mains avec Thierry Marx Château Lafaurie Peyraguey Bommes

Château Lafaurie Peyraguey Hôtel & Restaurant LALIQUE Bommes 2023-07-09

Dîner 4 mains avec Thierry Marx Château Lafaurie Peyraguey, 9 juillet 2023, Bommes.

Rendez-vous le 9 juillet pour un dîner caritatif avec Thierry Marx, à l’hôtel et restaurant Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.
Dîner 4 plats dans la cour carrée du château (à l’extérieur)..
Château Lafaurie Peyraguey Hôtel & Restaurant LALIQUE
Bommes 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Rendezvous on July 9 for a charity dinner with Thierry Marx, at the hotel and restaurant Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.
4-course dinner in the square courtyard of the castle (outside).

Cita el 9 de julio para una cena benéfica con Thierry Marx, en el Hotel y Restaurante Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.
Cena de 4 platos en el patio cuadrado del castillo (exterior).

Treffen Sie sich am 9. Juli zu einem Wohltätigkeitsdinner mit Thierry Marx im Hotel und Restaurant Lalique – Château Lafaurie Peyraguey.
4-Gänge-Dinner im quadratischen Innenhof des Schlosses (im Freien).

