LAURA COX Route de Mirville, 5 mai 2023, Bolbec.

Laura Cox est une guitariste et Youtubeuse à succès, pionnière dans le monde de la guitare sur Internet. Avec plus de 100 millions de vues à son actif, elle a su rassembler les musiciens du monde entier et ouvrir la voie aux nouvelles générations de rockeuses.

Laura Cox enchaîne les concerts et les festivals à travers la France et l’Europe. Elle partage la scène avec des légendes telles que Jeff Beck, Texas, Trust, Richie Kotzen, Glenn Hughes, etc… et participe à des festivals de renom : Hell Fest, 24H motos, Download Festival, Les Nuits de la Guitare de Patrimonio, Euro Festival Harley Davidson, Rawa Blues Festival…

www.lauracoxband.com

www.facebook.com/lauracoxofficial

www.instagram.com/lauracoxofficial.

2023-05-05 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 22:00:00. .

Route de Mirville

Bolbec 76210 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Laura Cox is a successful guitarist and Youtuber, a pioneer in the world of guitar on the Internet. With more than 100 million views to her credit, she has brought together musicians from all over the world and opened the way for new generations of female rockers.

Laura Cox has been playing concerts and festivals all over France and Europe. She shares the stage with legends such as Jeff Beck, Texas, Trust, Richie Kotzen, Glenn Hughes, etc… and participates in renowned festivals: Hell Fest, 24H motos, Download Festival, Les Nuits de la Guitare de Patrimonio, Euro Festival Harley Davidson, Rawa Blues Festival..

Laura Cox es una exitosa guitarrista y youtuber que ha sido pionera en el mundo de la guitarra en Internet. Con más de 100 millones de visitas en su haber, ha reunido a músicos de todo el mundo y ha abierto el camino a las nuevas generaciones de mujeres rockeras.

Laura Cox ha dado conciertos y festivales por toda Francia y Europa. Comparte escenario con leyendas como Jeff Beck, Texas, Trust, Richie Kotzen, Glenn Hughes, etc? y participa en festivales de renombre: Hell Fest, 24H motos, Download Festival, Les Nuits de la Guitare de Patrimonio, Euro Festival Harley Davidson, Rawa Blues Festival?

Laura Cox ist eine erfolgreiche Gitarristin und Youtuberin, die in der Welt des Gitarrenspiels im Internet Pionierarbeit geleistet hat. Mit über 100 Millionen Aufrufen hat sie Musiker aus der ganzen Welt zusammengebracht und den Weg für neue Generationen von Rockmusikerinnen geebnet.

Laura Cox reiht Konzerte und Festivals in ganz Frankreich und Europa aneinander. Sie teilt die Bühne mit Legenden wie Jeff Beck, Texas, Trust, Richie Kotzen, Glenn Hughes usw. und nimmt an renommierten Festivals teil: Hell Fest, 24H motos, Download Festival, Les Nuits de la Guitare de Patrimonio, Euro Festival Harley Davidson, Rawa Blues Festival..

Mise à jour le 2023-01-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité