40ème salon de la Saint-Martin Bois Chatton Versonnex, 18 novembre 2023, Versonnex.

Versonnex,Ain

Exposition de peintures et sculptures, invités d’honneur Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, sculptrice et Stéphane Rupp, peintre..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

Bois Chatton Salle Pierre Jacques

Versonnex 01210 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Exhibition of paintings and sculptures, with special guests Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, sculptor, and Stéphane Rupp, painter.

Exposición de pinturas y esculturas, con invitados especiales Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, escultora, y Stéphane Rupp, pintor.

Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen, Ehrengäste Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, Bildhauerin, und Stéphane Rupp, Maler.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Gex