40ème salon de la Saint-Martin Bois Chatton Versonnex
Versonnex,Ain
Exposition de peintures et sculptures, invités d’honneur Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, sculptrice et Stéphane Rupp, peintre..
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-12-03 . .
Bois Chatton Salle Pierre Jacques
Versonnex 01210 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Exhibition of paintings and sculptures, with special guests Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, sculptor, and Stéphane Rupp, painter.
Exposición de pinturas y esculturas, con invitados especiales Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, escultora, y Stéphane Rupp, pintor.
Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen, Ehrengäste Aline Schumacher Oud’Art, Bildhauerin, und Stéphane Rupp, Maler.
