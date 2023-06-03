Visite du jardin BOHATSKÝ PARK, 3 juin 2023, Banská Štiavnica.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin BOHATSKÝ PARK

Bohatský park is a protected area in the administration of the Dunajské Luhy state nature conservation. It is located in the cadastral territory of the town of Hurbanovo in the district of Komárno in the Nitra Region. Currently in the park are located a manor house of the Ordódy family and a building of leisure centre. Deciduous and coniferous trees are very diversely represented here. In the middle is a large grassy area, trees create aesthetically impressive scenery. We will present the history of Bohatský Park for students of elementary schools with Slovak as the language of instruction and Hungarian as the language of instruction. In cooperation with Mr. Richard Hólya – a European certified arborist – tree climber, we will explain to the participants the species representation of trees in the park and their age composition. While the arborists treat the 150 year old nut-tree, children will test their knowledge about trees in a quiz and play various themed games.

BOHATSKÝ PARK Novozámocká 14 Banská Štiavnica 969 01 Banská Štiavnica okres Banská Štiavnica Région de Banská Bystrica 0905211145 http://www.hurbanovo.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

