Bob Wayne Le Molotov, 3 mai 2022, Marseille.

Bob Wayne

Le Molotov, le mardi 3 mai à 20:30

Bob Wayne makes raw, deep, pure country’ music; never trying to be anything he’s not and consequently ensuring everything he does is genuine, with a total lack of affectation. He doesn’t need to try aping anyone else anyway, with his natural vocal style often having common links to artists such as the late great Johnny Cash, although when it comes to emphasising a raw deep dark story Bob may even have the edge! [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvsJc3phuFo](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvsJc3phuFo) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyVoN5ECveg](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyVoN5ECveg) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ifT1dzcM64](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ifT1dzcM64)

7,99€ en pré-vente

♫COUNTRY FOLK♫

Le Molotov 3, place Paul Cezanne, 13006 Marseille Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-05-03T20:30:00 2022-05-03T23:30:00