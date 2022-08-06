BMX
BMX, 6 août 2022, .
BMX
2022-08-06 – 2022-08-07
Evènement BMX au skate park
– Samedi 06/08 : buvette et restauration sur place
11h-12h : initiations
12h-16h : session libre
16h-19h : Jam BMX
21h-23h : concert Rock Garage Stop2 et Videodrome
23h-2h : DJset
– Dimanche 07/08 :
14h-15h : initiations
Session libre
BMX Bandits 06 79 74 33 01
Evènement BMX au skate park
– Samedi 06/08 : buvette et restauration sur place
11h-12h : initiations
12h-16h : session libre
16h-19h : Jam BMX
21h-23h : concert Rock Garage Stop2 et Videodrome
23h-2h : DJset
– Dimanche 07/08 :
14h-15h : initiations
Session libre
BMX Bandits 06 79 74 33 01
+33 6 79 74 33 01
Evènement BMX au skate park
– Samedi 06/08 : buvette et restauration sur place
11h-12h : initiations
12h-16h : session libre
16h-19h : Jam BMX
21h-23h : concert Rock Garage Stop2 et Videodrome
23h-2h : DJset
– Dimanche 07/08 :
14h-15h : initiations
Session libre
BMX Bandits 06 79 74 33 01
bmx bandits
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-21 par