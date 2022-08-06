BMX

2022-08-06 – 2022-08-07 Evènement BMX au skate park – Samedi 06/08 : buvette et restauration sur place

11h-12h : initiations

12h-16h : session libre

16h-19h : Jam BMX

21h-23h : concert Rock Garage Stop2 et Videodrome

23h-2h : DJset – Dimanche 07/08 :

14h-15h : initiations

