Blues au château La Chèze, 18 août 2022, La Chèze.

Blues au château La Chèze

2022-08-18 – 2022-08-21

La Chèze 22210 La Chèze

Chaque année au mois d’août, le Blues mène la vie de château dans les Côtes d’Armor. Cela se passe à La Chèze, musicale bien entendu !

Jeudi 18 : Dom Pipkin (GB) – Richie Arndt band (ALL) – T. Bear and the Dukes (SUE)

Vendredi 19: Ismo Haavisto (FIN) – Hubert Dorigatti (IT) – T. Bear and the Dukes (SUE) – Richie Arndt & Kelly Rucker (ALL/USA)

Samedi 20 : Richie Arndt solo (ALL) – Remy Bonnet (FR) – Dom Pipkin (GB) – Mescalleros (FR) – Flavio Paludetti (IT)

Dimanche 21 : Hubert Dorigatti (IT) – Ismo Haavisto (FIN) – Blue Butter Pot (FR) – Gemma & the Travellers (IT/GB)

Tarifs : dons libres

blueschateau@gmail.com http://www.bluesauchateau.com/

La Chèze

