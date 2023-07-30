Esti’Nature Blond, 30 juillet 2023, Blond.

Blond,Haute-Vienne

Festival national de cerfs-volants, venez découvrir son jardin du vent et autres animations ludiques éco-responsables avec jeux et sports insolites, stand du village de la Nature, ULM, grande exposition d’aéromodèles..

2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 18:00:00. .

Blond 87300 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



National kite festival, come and discover its wind garden and other eco-responsible entertainment with games and unusual sports, Nature Village stand, ULM, large aeromodel exhibition.

Fiesta nacional de la cometa, venga a descubrir su jardín del viento y otras actividades lúdicas y ecorresponsables con juegos y deportes insólitos, el stand de Nature Village, ULM y una gran exposición de aeromodelismo.

Nationales Drachenfestival, entdecken Sie seinen Windgarten und andere umweltverträgliche Spielanimationen mit Spielen und ungewöhnlichen Sportarten, Stand des Naturdorfes, Ultraleichtflugzeuge, große Ausstellung von Flugmodellen.

