FESTIVAL DU PATRIMOINE NATUREL – A LA DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DU PARC ARCHEOLOGIQUE 1 rue Robert Schuman, 28 mai 2023, Bliesbruck.

Suivez le guide et découvrez la flore des milieux secs (prairie, pelouses calcaires), en mettant en avant les propriétés thérapeutiques de certaines plantes (histoire de la reine des prés et du saule, antalgiques et anti-inflammatoires naturels, à l’origine de l’aspirine, et, histoire du plantain, anti allergique, anti-inflammatoire et antiseptique).

Inscription directement auprès du Parc Archéologique de Bliesbruck-Reinheim. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-28 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 12:30:00. 0 EUR.

1 rue Robert Schuman Parc Archéologique de Bliesbruck Reinheim

Bliesbruck 57200 Moselle Grand Est



Follow the guide and discover the flora of dry environments (prairie, limestone lawns), highlighting the therapeutic properties of certain plants (history of the meadowsweet and the willow, natural analgesics and anti-inflammatories, at the origin of aspirin, and, history of the plantain, anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic).

Registration directly with the Archaeological Park of Bliesbruck-Reinheim

Siga al guía y descubra la flora de los medios secos (prados, céspedes calcáreos), destacando las propiedades terapéuticas de ciertas plantas (historia de la ulmaria y el sauce, analgésicos y antiinflamatorios naturales, en el origen de la aspirina, e historia del llantén, antialérgico, antiinflamatorio y antiséptico).

Inscripción directa en el Parque Arqueológico de Bliesbruck-Reinheim

Folgen Sie dem Führer und entdecken Sie die Flora trockener Lebensräume (Wiesen, Kalksteinrasen), wobei die therapeutischen Eigenschaften bestimmter Pflanzen im Vordergrund stehen (Geschichte des Mädesüß und der Weide, natürliche Schmerz- und Entzündungshemmer, aus denen Aspirin entstanden ist, und, Geschichte des Spitzwegerichs, der antiallergisch, entzündungshemmend und antiseptisch wirkt).

Anmeldung direkt beim Parc Archéologique de Bliesbruck-Reinheim

