FABULAGES ET GRABOUILLAGES – ALAIN CHAZE & BERNARD DAVIT Bld Notre Dame Langogne, 21 juillet 2023, Langogne.

Langogne,Lozère

Rencontre avec l’auteur Alain CHAZE en présence de Bernard DAVIT illustrateur. Fables illustrées de dessins à l’encre de chine et feutre. Les auteurs abordent des thèmes d’actualité comme l’environnement, la politique, l’amour, les migrations…

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 . EUR.

Bld Notre Dame

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie



Meeting with author Alain CHAZE and illustrator Bernard DAVIT. Fables illustrated with Indian ink and felt-tip pen drawings. The authors tackle topical themes such as the environment, politics, love, migration…

Encuentro con el autor Alain CHAZE y el ilustrador Bernard DAVIT. Fábulas ilustradas con dibujos a tinta china y rotulador. Los autores abordan temas de actualidad como el medio ambiente, la política, el amor, las migraciones, etc.

Treffen mit dem Autor Alain CHAZE in Anwesenheit des Illustrators Bernard DAVIT. Fabeln, die mit Tusche- und Filzstiftzeichnungen illustriert sind. Die Autoren greifen aktuelle Themen wie Umwelt, Politik, Liebe, Migration usw. auf.

