Cita Dance à Blaye Gymnase Titou Vallaeys, 22 avril 2023, Blaye.

Nous vous attendons pour deux jours de stage intenses !

Au programme : ateliers de danse hip-hop, modern danse, ragga dansehall.

Le tout, sous la direction de professionnels qui travaillent dans le monde entier, des pointures en la matière !

Voir programme joint.

Sur inscription au 0635572845.

billetweb.fr/cita-dance-2023.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 19:30:00. .

Gymnase Titou Vallaeys Rue du Docteur Boutin

Blaye 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



We are waiting for you for two days of intense training!

On the program: hip-hop dance, modern dance, ragga dancehall workshops.

All of this under the direction of professionals who work all over the world, experts in the field!

See attached program.

On registration at 0635572845.

ticketweb.fr/cita-dance-2023

¡Te esperamos para dos días de intenso entrenamiento!

En el programa: talleres de hip-hop, danza moderna y ragga dancehall.

Todo ello bajo la dirección de profesionales que trabajan en todo el mundo, ¡expertos en la materia!

Ver programa adjunto.

Inscripciones en el 0635572845.

ticketweb.fr/cita-dance-2023

Wir erwarten Sie zu zwei intensiven Workshoptagen!

Auf dem Programm stehen Workshops in Hip-Hop-Tanz, Modern Dance und Ragga Dansehall.

Das alles unter der Leitung von Profis, die auf der ganzen Welt arbeiten und zu den besten ihres Fachs gehören!

Siehe beigefügtes Programm.

Mit Anmeldung unter 0635572845.

billetweb.de/cita-dance-2023

