Concert Musiques de printemps Abbaye Saint-Maurice, 14 mai 2023, Blasimon.

Trois musiciennes, à la flute, au violoncelle et au piano, interprèteront des œuvres incontournables de la musique classique au sein de l’abbaye Saint-Maurice de Blasimon. Laissez vous emporter par Bach, Chopin, Beethoven, Schubert… Un apéritif convivial sera organisé à la fin du concert, avec la participation des artistes. Participation libre..

2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 20:00:00. .

Abbaye Saint-Maurice

Blasimon 33540 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Three musicians, playing the flute, the cello and the piano, will perform some of the most important works of classical music in the Saint-Maurice de Blasimon Abbey. Let yourself be carried away by Bach, Chopin, Beethoven, Schubert… A convivial aperitif will be organized at the end of the concert, with the participation of the artists. Free participation.

Tres músicos, tocando la flauta, el violonchelo y el piano, interpretarán obras esenciales de la música clásica en la Abadía de Saint-Maurice de Blasimon. Déjese llevar por Bach, Chopin, Beethoven, Schubert… Al final del concierto se organizará un aperitivo de convivencia en el que participarán los artistas. La participación es gratuita.

Drei Musikerinnen mit Flöte, Cello und Klavier werden in der Abtei Saint-Maurice de Blasimon unumgängliche Werke der klassischen Musik interpretieren. Lassen Sie sich von Bach, Chopin, Beethoven, Schubert… mitreißen. Am Ende des Konzerts wird ein geselliger Aperitif organisiert, an dem auch die Künstler teilnehmen. Freie Teilnahme.

