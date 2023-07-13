Marché aux truffes et gourmand Le Bourg Blanquefort-sur-Briolance
Marché aux truffes et gourmand Le Bourg, 13 juillet 2023, Blanquefort-sur-Briolance.
Marché aux truffes et gourmand avec animation musicale..
2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 . .
Le Bourg Place du village
Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A gourmet market and truffles is organized.
Mercado de trufas y productos gourmet con animación musical.
Trüffel- und Gourmetmarkt mit musikalischer Unterhaltung.
