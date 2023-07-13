mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Marché aux truffes et gourmand Le Bourg Blanquefort-sur-Briolance

Catégories d’Évènement:
Le Bourg Place du village Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 2023-07-13

Marché aux truffes et gourmand Le Bourg, 13 juillet 2023, Blanquefort-sur-Briolance.

Marché aux truffes et gourmand avec animation musicale..
2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 . .
Le Bourg Place du village
Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

A gourmet market and truffles is organized.

Mercado de trufas y productos gourmet con animación musical.

Trüffel- und Gourmetmarkt mit musikalischer Unterhaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot

Détails

Date:
13 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Le Bourg
Adresse
Le Bourg Place du village
Ville
Blanquefort-sur-Briolance
Departement
Lot-et-Garonne
Lieu Ville
Le Bourg Blanquefort-sur-Briolance

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Blanquefort-sur-Briolance Lot-et-Garonne
Blanquefort-sur-Briolance Lot-et-Garonne

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?