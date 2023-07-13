Marché aux truffes et gourmand Le Bourg Blanquefort-sur-Briolance Catégories d’Évènement: Blanquefort-sur-Briolance

Lot-et-Garonne

Marché aux truffes et gourmand Le Bourg, 13 juillet 2023, Blanquefort-sur-Briolance. Marché aux truffes et gourmand avec animation musicale..

Le Bourg Place du village

Blanquefort-sur-Briolance 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A gourmet market and truffles is organized. Mercado de trufas y productos gourmet con animación musical. Trüffel- und Gourmetmarkt mit musikalischer Unterhaltung. Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot

