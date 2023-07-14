DJ Set – Biroche Blanlhac Rosières Rosières
DJ Set – Biroche Blanlhac Rosières, 14 juillet 2023, Rosières.
Rosières,Haute-Loire
De la musique electro/acoustique, à la fois planante pour vous faire divaguer l’esprit !
Un mélange de synthé, de saxophone, de guitare… avec des sonorités techno pour donner du rythme au tout..
2023-07-14 à 23:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .
Blanlhac Guinguette
Rosières 43800 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Electro/acoustic music, both soaring and mind-blowing!
A mix of synth, saxophone, guitar? with techno sounds to give the whole thing a rhythm.
Música electro/acústica alucinante
Una mezcla de sintetizador, saxofón, guitarra… con sonidos tecno para darle ritmo a todo.
Elektro- und Akustikmusik, die gleichzeitig schwebend ist und Ihre Gedanken schweifen lässt!
Eine Mischung aus Synthesizer, Saxophon, Gitarre? mit Techno-Klängen, um dem Ganzen einen Rhythmus zu geben.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay