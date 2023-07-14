DJ Set – Biroche Blanlhac Rosières, 14 juillet 2023, Rosières.

Rosières,Haute-Loire

De la musique electro/acoustique, à la fois planante pour vous faire divaguer l’esprit !

Un mélange de synthé, de saxophone, de guitare… avec des sonorités techno pour donner du rythme au tout..

2023-07-14 à 23:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Blanlhac Guinguette

Rosières 43800 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Electro/acoustic music, both soaring and mind-blowing!

A mix of synth, saxophone, guitar? with techno sounds to give the whole thing a rhythm.

Música electro/acústica alucinante

Una mezcla de sintetizador, saxofón, guitarra… con sonidos tecno para darle ritmo a todo.

Elektro- und Akustikmusik, die gleichzeitig schwebend ist und Ihre Gedanken schweifen lässt!

Eine Mischung aus Synthesizer, Saxophon, Gitarre? mit Techno-Klängen, um dem Ganzen einen Rhythmus zu geben.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay