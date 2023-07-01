Connaissez-vous bien la forêt d’Eu ? Poteau de Gérente, 1 juillet 2023, Blangy-sur-Bresle.

9h00 : Rendez-vous au Poteau de Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)

Durée : 3 heures / 4 km.

Venez découvrir les multiples facettes de la Forêt d’Eu au cours d’une balade de 4 km commentée par Vincent Berger, un forestier de l’Office National des Forêts.

Recommandations :

– Vêtements adaptés pour la marche : chaussures de rando, bottes

– Pantalon pour éviter les tiques

– Prenez votre paire de jumelles.

– Animaux de compagnie acceptés mais ils doivent être tenu en laisse.

Inscriptions obligatoires et limitées à 20 personnes maximum.

Contacts :

– Vincent BERGER au 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr

Animation ONF en partenariat avec la CCIABB.

2023-07-01 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 12:00:00. .

Poteau de Gérente

Blangy-sur-Bresle 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



9:00 am : Meeting point at the post of Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)

Duration : 3 hours / 4 km.

Come and discover the multiple facets of the Eu Forest during a 4 km walk commented by Vincent Berger, a forester from the National Forestry Office.

Recommendations :

– Clothes adapted for the walk: hiking shoes, boots

– Pants to avoid ticks

– Take your binoculars.

– Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash.

Registration is mandatory and limited to 20 people maximum.

Contacts :

– Vincent BERGER at 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr

NFB animation in partnership with the CCIABB

9:00 h: Punto de encuentro en el puesto de Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)

Duración: 3 horas / 4 km.

Venga a descubrir las múltiples facetas del Forêt d’Eu durante un paseo de 4 km comentado por Vincent Berger, guarda forestal de la Office National des Forêts.

Recomendaciones:

– Ropa adecuada para caminar: zapatos de montaña, botas

– Pantalones para evitar las garrapatas

– Llevar prismáticos.

– Se admiten animales de compañía, pero deben ir atados.

La inscripción es obligatoria y está limitada a un máximo de 20 personas.

Contactos:

– Vincent BERGER en el 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr

Animación NFB en colaboración con la CCIABB

9.00 Uhr: Treffpunkt am Poteau de Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)

Dauer: 3 Stunden / 4 km.

Entdecken Sie die vielen Facetten des Forêt d’Eu auf einem 4 km langen Spaziergang, der von Vincent Berger, einem Förster des Office National des Forêts, kommentiert wird.

Empfehlungen:

– Geeignete Kleidung für die Wanderung: Wanderschuhe, Stiefel

– Hosen, um Zecken zu vermeiden

– Nehmen Sie Ihr Fernglas mit.

– Haustiere sind erlaubt, müssen aber an der Leine geführt werden.

Anmeldung erforderlich und auf maximal 20 Personen beschränkt.

Kontakt:

– Vincent BERGER unter 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr

ONF-Animation in Partnerschaft mit der CCIABB

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité