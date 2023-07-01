Connaissez-vous bien la forêt d’Eu ? Poteau de Gérente Blangy-sur-Bresle
9h00 : Rendez-vous au Poteau de Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)
Durée : 3 heures / 4 km.
Venez découvrir les multiples facettes de la Forêt d’Eu au cours d’une balade de 4 km commentée par Vincent Berger, un forestier de l’Office National des Forêts.
Recommandations :
– Vêtements adaptés pour la marche : chaussures de rando, bottes
– Pantalon pour éviter les tiques
– Prenez votre paire de jumelles.
– Animaux de compagnie acceptés mais ils doivent être tenu en laisse.
Inscriptions obligatoires et limitées à 20 personnes maximum.
Contacts :
– Vincent BERGER au 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr
Animation ONF en partenariat avec la CCIABB.
2023-07-01 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 12:00:00
Poteau de Gérente
Blangy-sur-Bresle 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie
9:00 am : Meeting point at the post of Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)
Duration : 3 hours / 4 km.
Come and discover the multiple facets of the Eu Forest during a 4 km walk commented by Vincent Berger, a forester from the National Forestry Office.
Recommendations :
– Clothes adapted for the walk: hiking shoes, boots
– Pants to avoid ticks
– Take your binoculars.
– Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash.
Registration is mandatory and limited to 20 people maximum.
Contacts :
– Vincent BERGER at 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr
NFB animation in partnership with the CCIABB
9:00 h: Punto de encuentro en el puesto de Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)
Duración: 3 horas / 4 km.
Venga a descubrir las múltiples facetas del Forêt d’Eu durante un paseo de 4 km comentado por Vincent Berger, guarda forestal de la Office National des Forêts.
Recomendaciones:
– Ropa adecuada para caminar: zapatos de montaña, botas
– Pantalones para evitar las garrapatas
– Llevar prismáticos.
– Se admiten animales de compañía, pero deben ir atados.
La inscripción es obligatoria y está limitada a un máximo de 20 personas.
Contactos:
– Vincent BERGER en el 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr
Animación NFB en colaboración con la CCIABB
9.00 Uhr: Treffpunkt am Poteau de Gérente (49.897787, 1.590305)
Dauer: 3 Stunden / 4 km.
Entdecken Sie die vielen Facetten des Forêt d’Eu auf einem 4 km langen Spaziergang, der von Vincent Berger, einem Förster des Office National des Forêts, kommentiert wird.
Empfehlungen:
– Geeignete Kleidung für die Wanderung: Wanderschuhe, Stiefel
– Hosen, um Zecken zu vermeiden
– Nehmen Sie Ihr Fernglas mit.
– Haustiere sind erlaubt, müssen aber an der Leine geführt werden.
Anmeldung erforderlich und auf maximal 20 Personen beschränkt.
Kontakt:
– Vincent BERGER unter 06 24 71 88 39 / vincent.berger@onf.fr
ONF-Animation in Partnerschaft mit der CCIABB
