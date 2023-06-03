Bal à Blangy Devant la mairie, 3 juin 2023, Blangy-sur-Bresle.

Animations et spectacles mettant en valeur du festival des arts de la rue sur Blangy-sur-Bresle et en vallée de la Bresle

Rendez-vous en centre ville à partir de 17h00 – Place G. Durand – Centre-ville – Devant la mairie

Programme à venir …

Spectacle / concerts / Manèges …

Restauration sur place (frites/saucisses) – Ouvert à tous – Tout public et gratuit

Infos : 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com.

2023-06-03 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 23:30:00. .

Devant la mairie Place georges Durand

Blangy-sur-Bresle 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Animations and shows highlighting the street arts festival in Blangy-sur-Bresle and the Bresle valley

Meeting point in the city center from 5:00 pm – Place G. Durand ? City center – In front of the town hall

Program to come …

Show / concerts / rides …

Catering on the spot (chips/sausages) – Open to all – All public and free

Infos : 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com

Animaciones y espectáculos sobre el festival de artes de calle de Blangy-sur-Bresle y el valle de Bresle

Punto de encuentro en el centro de la ciudad a partir de las 17.00 h – Place G. Durand ? Centro de la ciudad – Delante del ayuntamiento

Programa por venir …

Espectáculos / conciertos / atracciones …

Catering in situ (patatas fritas/salchichas) – Abierto a todos – Todo público y gratuito

Información : 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com

Animationen und Aufführungen, die das Festival der Straßenkünste in Blangy-sur-Bresle und im Bresle-Tal hervorheben

Treffpunkt im Stadtzentrum ab 17:00 Uhr – Place G. Durand ? Stadtzentrum – Vor dem Rathaus

Programm in Kürze …

Aufführung / Konzerte / Karussells …

Verpflegung vor Ort (Pommes/Würstchen) – Offen für alle – Für jedes Publikum und kostenlos

Infos: 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité