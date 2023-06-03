Bal à Blangy Devant la mairie Blangy-sur-Bresle
Bal à Blangy Devant la mairie, 3 juin 2023, Blangy-sur-Bresle.
Animations et spectacles mettant en valeur du festival des arts de la rue sur Blangy-sur-Bresle et en vallée de la Bresle
Rendez-vous en centre ville à partir de 17h00 – Place G. Durand – Centre-ville – Devant la mairie
Programme à venir …
Spectacle / concerts / Manèges …
Restauration sur place (frites/saucisses) – Ouvert à tous – Tout public et gratuit
Infos : 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com.
2023-06-03 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 23:30:00. .
Devant la mairie Place georges Durand
Blangy-sur-Bresle 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Animations and shows highlighting the street arts festival in Blangy-sur-Bresle and the Bresle valley
Meeting point in the city center from 5:00 pm – Place G. Durand ? City center – In front of the town hall
Program to come …
Show / concerts / rides …
Catering on the spot (chips/sausages) – Open to all – All public and free
Infos : 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com
Animaciones y espectáculos sobre el festival de artes de calle de Blangy-sur-Bresle y el valle de Bresle
Punto de encuentro en el centro de la ciudad a partir de las 17.00 h – Place G. Durand ? Centro de la ciudad – Delante del ayuntamiento
Programa por venir …
Espectáculos / conciertos / atracciones …
Catering in situ (patatas fritas/salchichas) – Abierto a todos – Todo público y gratuito
Información : 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com
Animationen und Aufführungen, die das Festival der Straßenkünste in Blangy-sur-Bresle und im Bresle-Tal hervorheben
Treffpunkt im Stadtzentrum ab 17:00 Uhr – Place G. Durand ? Stadtzentrum – Vor dem Rathaus
Programm in Kürze …
Aufführung / Konzerte / Karussells …
Verpflegung vor Ort (Pommes/Würstchen) – Offen für alle – Für jedes Publikum und kostenlos
Infos: 06 86 10 38 09 / assolafonderie@gmail.com
Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité