Conférence sur l’Égypte à Blangy-sur-Bresle, 5 mai 2023, Blangy-sur-Bresle.

A l’occasion du bicentenaire du déchiffrement des hiéroglyphes par Champollion et du centenaire de la découverte du tombeau de Toutankhamon, la bibliothèque Odette Cléré vous propose sa troisième et dernière conférence sur l’Égypte antique.

Troisième conférence organisée par M. LENTZ, professeur d’histoire sur le thème : « L’Egypte au long du Nil, de Dendérah à Abou Simbel »

De 18h00 à 20h00 à la bibliothèque Odette Cléré

Inscription : 02 35 93 23 31 / biboc76@gmail.com

Rendez-vous vendredi 5 mai de 18h à 20h à la bibliothèque Odette Cléré.

Sur inscription au 02 35 93 23 31.

2023-05-05 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 20:00:00. .

Blangy-sur-Bresle 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



On the occasion of the bicentenary of the deciphering of hieroglyphs by Champollion and the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamen, the Odette Cléré library offers you its third and last conference on ancient Egypt.

Third conference organized by Mr. LENTZ, professor of history on the theme: « Egypt along the Nile, from Denderah to Abu Simbel »

From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Odette Cléré library

Registration : 02 35 93 23 31 / biboc76@gmail.com

Meeting on Friday, May 5th from 6pm to 8pm at the Odette Cléré library.

On registration at 02 35 93 23 31

Con motivo del bicentenario del desciframiento de los jeroglíficos por Champollion y del centenario del descubrimiento de la tumba de Tutankamón, la biblioteca Odette Cléré les propone su tercera y última conferencia sobre el antiguo Egipto.

Tercera conferencia organizada por el Sr. LENTZ, profesor de Historia, sobre el tema: « Egipto a lo largo del Nilo, de Denderah a Abu Simbel »

De 18.00 a 20.00 h en la biblioteca Odette Cléré

Inscripción: 02 35 93 23 31 / biboc76@gmail.com

Encuentro el viernes 5 de mayo de 18:00 a 20:00 en la biblioteca Odette Cléré.

Inscripción en el 02 35 93 23 31

Anlässlich des 200. Jahrestags der Entzifferung der Hieroglyphen durch Champollion und des 100. Jahrestags der Entdeckung des Grabs von Tutanchamun bietet die Bibliothek Odette Cléré ihre dritte und letzte Konferenz über das alte Ägypten an.

Der dritte Vortrag wird von Herrn LENTZ, Geschichtslehrer, zum Thema « Ägypten entlang des Nils, von Dendera bis Abu Simbel » organisiert

Von 18:00 bis 20:00 Uhr in der Bibliothek Odette Cléré

Anmeldung: 02 35 93 23 31 / biboc76@gmail.com

Treffpunkt Freitag, 5. Mai, von 18.00 bis 20.00 Uhr in der Bibliothek Odette Cléré.

Nach Anmeldung unter 02 35 93 23 31

